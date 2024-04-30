Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.
WSP Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $127.97 and a 12 month high of $170.00.
About WSP Global
