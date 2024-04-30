Short Interest in WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Declines By 19.8%

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 31st total of 409,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 172.7 days.

WSP Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $156.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.28. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $127.97 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

