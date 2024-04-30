VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,600 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

VAT Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTTGF opened at $507.85 on Tuesday. VAT Group has a 1-year low of $356.30 and a 1-year high of $541.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.57.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

