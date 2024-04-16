MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYFree Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$55.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.00.

MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$45.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.25.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 4.0429722 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

