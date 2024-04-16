Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $21.53 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at $1,679,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock worth $21,454,204. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.2 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $130.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its 200-day moving average is $124.03. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

