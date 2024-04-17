7,620 Shares in Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC) Purchased by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors owned 0.66% of Putnam BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBDC. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000.

Get Putnam BDC Income ETF alerts:

Putnam BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Putnam BDC Income ETF stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.80. The company has a market cap of $71.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61. Putnam BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.62 and a 12 month high of $33.96.

About Putnam BDC Income ETF

The Putnam BDC Income ETF (PBDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a portfolio of US business development companies (BDCs) whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held or thinly traded US companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.