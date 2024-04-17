Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 467 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nordson Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $262.66 on Wednesday. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.90 and a one year high of $278.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.
Nordson Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.81%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on NDSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.00.
Nordson Profile
Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.
