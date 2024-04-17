Hoxton Planning & Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,199,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,072,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162,149 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,329,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,696,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,137,865,000 after purchasing an additional 576,078 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.57 and a 200-day moving average of $106.13. The firm has a market cap of $469.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

