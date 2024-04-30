SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF) Short Interest Update

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 31st total of 1,666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,207.0 days.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGHHF opened at C$11.95 on Tuesday. SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.95 and a 1 year high of C$15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.21.

SG Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

SG Holdings Co,Ltd., through its subsidiaries, is involved in the delivery, logistics, real estate, and other businesses in Japan and internationally. It provides domestic or international delivery services; logistics solutions, including warehouse storage, needle and product inspection, and logistics processing to sea, air, and land transport; and international transport, customs clearance, and regional transport and delivery services.

