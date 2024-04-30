MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.53

Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and traded as low as $6.39. MBIA shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 316,660 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on MBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of MBIA from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

MBIA Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $328.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of ($31.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MBIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MBIA by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Further Reading

