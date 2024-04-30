Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,430.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,430 ($68.21) and last traded at GBX 5,380 ($67.58), with a volume of 111547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,357.83 ($67.30).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.11) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.
