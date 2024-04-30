Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,430.00

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEOGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,430 ($68.21) and last traded at GBX 5,380 ($67.58), with a volume of 111547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,357.83 ($67.30).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,900 ($74.11) price objective on shares of Bank of Georgia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,937.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,094.69. The company has a market cap of £2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

