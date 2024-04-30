Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $488.50

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 488.50 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 485.90 ($6.10), with a volume of 80700 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 485 ($6.09).

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9,700.00 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 478.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 471.89.

Personal Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Personal Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 12,000.00%.

Insider Activity

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 294 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.07) per share, for a total transaction of £1,420.02 ($1,783.72). Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

