Wells Fargo & Company Raises Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $52.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Roku from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Roku

Roku Stock Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $58.66 on Friday. Roku has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $272,392.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035 over the last three months. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,754 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after buying an additional 1,457,925 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $90,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $55,182,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,516,000 after acquiring an additional 653,940 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.