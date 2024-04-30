Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in April

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 31st total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sandfire Resources America Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Sandfire Resources America has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.23.
About Sandfire Resources America
