Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of The Mint Co. (CVE:MIT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Mint shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Mint Stock Up 16.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$8.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.31.

About Mint

(Get Free Report)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated prepaid card and payroll services primarily in the Middle East. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and regulated reporting of cards and related activities to government authorities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.