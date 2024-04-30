BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,423.99

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,423.99 ($17.89) and last traded at GBX 1,422.80 ($17.87), with a volume of 31466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,412 ($17.74).

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,346.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,317. The firm has a market capitalization of £672.40 million, a P/E ratio of -490.28 and a beta of 1.09.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

