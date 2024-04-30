Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $29.67

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.67 and traded as low as $28.69. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 19,960 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Stock Down 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 4.15%.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

