DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2024 guidance at 2.000-2.100 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.00-$2.10 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XRAY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -103.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

