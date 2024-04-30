Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $45.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $43.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.54.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hub Group

Hub Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 3.28%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Hub Group by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Hub Group by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.