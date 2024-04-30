BioSyent (CVE:RX) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.60

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.60 and traded as low as C$8.43. BioSyent shares last traded at C$8.63, with a volume of 16,229 shares.

BioSyent Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.51.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.05). BioSyent had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of C$8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.4679696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioSyent

BioSyent Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

