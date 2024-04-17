The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,076,229 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $108,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 222,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 40,969 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,557,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,088,000 after purchasing an additional 465,229 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

