Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

CHD opened at $103.26 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $1,037,763.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

