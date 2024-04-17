Vontobel Holding Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,259 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Darling Ingredients worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 629,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,301,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 758,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel purchased 8,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.82.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $42.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 15.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

