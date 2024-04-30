Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 157,326 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 157,326 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.62% of KT worth $42,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KT. Silchester International Investors LLP increased its stake in shares of KT by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,708,000 after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of KT by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after acquiring an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KT by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,624,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,823,000 after acquiring an additional 45,925 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KT by 29.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 260,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

KT stock opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.30. KT Co. has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. Research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

