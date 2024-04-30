Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,076 BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BHK stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $11.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

