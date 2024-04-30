Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.1 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $126.92 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average of $112.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.17%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Stories

