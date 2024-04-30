Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,965,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 3,085,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.
Emera Stock Performance
Emera stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.
Emera Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.