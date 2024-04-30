Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,965,700 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 3,085,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

Emera Stock Performance

Emera stock opened at $34.27 on Tuesday. Emera has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

