Stonebrook Private Inc. Invests $211,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 298,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,678,000 after purchasing an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,303,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $158.52 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.