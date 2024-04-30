Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 610,692 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,842,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 610,692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.84% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $42,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8,241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE KRG opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

