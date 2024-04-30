Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $38,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,674,000 after buying an additional 194,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,316,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,909,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,168,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,044,000 after buying an additional 54,717 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,508,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,005,000 after buying an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,358,000 after buying an additional 53,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.48. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 474.77%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

