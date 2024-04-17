Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,748 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 252,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HLT. UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Macquarie increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.28.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

