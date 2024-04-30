Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1,616.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.30.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HOMB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,606 shares of company stock worth $1,101,008 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.