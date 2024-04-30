842 Shares in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in WD-40 by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $224.23 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $139.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity at WD-40

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WD-40 news, CEO Steven A. Brass acquired 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman bought 182 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,146.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 942 shares of company stock worth $226,897. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

