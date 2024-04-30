Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE:UUUU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Energy Fuels worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Energy Fuels by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 312,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Fuels by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UUUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.25 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Fuels news, Director J. Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74. The company has a market capitalization of $901.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 263.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

