Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ DFLI opened at $0.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of -0.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

