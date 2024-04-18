Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dragonfly Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a report on Tuesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on DFLI
Dragonfly Energy Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Dragonfly Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 166.0% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
Dragonfly Energy Company Profile
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dragonfly Energy
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.