Insider Buying: Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN) Insider Acquires A$45,000.00 in Stock

Saturn Metals Limited (ASX:STN – Get Free Report) insider Ian Bamborough bought 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,032.26).
Saturn Metals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Saturn Metals Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Saturn Metals
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- United Airlines Soars on Earnings Beat
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- J.B. Hunt Hits the Skids: Lower Prices to Come
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Predicting a Bear Market: 7 Signs and Why it’s Tough to Do
Receive News & Ratings for Saturn Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saturn Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.