Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 24,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 22,466 shares.The stock last traded at $20.91 and had previously closed at $19.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Kenon alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on KEN

Kenon Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%.

Kenon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a dividend of $3.80 per share. This is a positive change from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Kenon by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Kenon by 276.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kenon

(Get Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.