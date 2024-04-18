Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $135.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,360,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 85,414 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $135,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $469.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

