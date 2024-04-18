Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,660 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Milestone Scientific worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLSS. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific in the second quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Price Performance

MLSS opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Milestone Scientific ( NYSE:MLSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 70.50% and a negative return on equity of 86.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Milestone Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical.

