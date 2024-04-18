Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Cut by Analyst

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Sidoti Csr cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Haverty Furniture Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Haverty Furniture Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $30.28 on Thursday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $210.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.06 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

(Get Free Report)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.