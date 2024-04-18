Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

