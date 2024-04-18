Simplicity Solutions LLC Sells 2,323 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Simplicity Solutions LLC cut its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

