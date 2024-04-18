Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading Up 25%

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 25% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 116,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 88,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Snipp Interactive Trading Down 11.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.99, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

About Snipp Interactive

Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.

