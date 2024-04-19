15,076 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.79 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.34 and its 200 day moving average is $93.04.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.