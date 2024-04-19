Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,539 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.73% of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 3,424.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 10,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the fourth quarter worth $160,000. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQL opened at $12.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.19%.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

