Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Director Olivia C. Ware Sells 9,402 Shares

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $522,281.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Olivia C. Ware also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of Arcellx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00.

Arcellx Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ACLX opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.74 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.07 and a beta of 0.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACLX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Arcellx from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Arcellx by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Arcellx by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

