Arizona State Retirement System Sells 36 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 37.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cable One by 24.8% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,831 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cable One by 4.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 240,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Cable One by 12.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABO opened at $398.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.37 and a 12 month high of $768.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $439.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.60.

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $10.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.86 by ($2.20). The firm had revenue of $411.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cable One from $460.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $627.80.

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

