Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Insulet during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

PODD stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.82 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

