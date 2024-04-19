Barclays Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$16.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FM. Citigroup decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$16.02.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FM
First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 8.9 %
First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C($0.40). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.7906736 EPS for the current year.
About First Quantum Minerals
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Quantum Minerals
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Bear Market Funds to Watch This Year
Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.