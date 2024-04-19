BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.42

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.39. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 16,496 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $102,930.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,923.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 138,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,855. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.