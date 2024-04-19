BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.42

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.39. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 16,496 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $102,930.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,001,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,433,923.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 138,151 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,855. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

