BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.42

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.42 and traded as high as $12.39. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 16,496 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.42.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 1,037.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.