Brokerages Set MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Price Target at $15.25

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the three analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.04. The firm has a market cap of $986.52 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.99. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.52 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 542.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

